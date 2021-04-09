Sentinel Market Cap Reaches $57.58 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $57.58 million and $528,671.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

