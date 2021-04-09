Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Reaches $118.68 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $118.68 million and $571.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00026961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012081 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

