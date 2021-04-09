Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post sales of $13.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $8.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $71.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $73.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.37 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.