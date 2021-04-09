Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after buying an additional 252,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after buying an additional 291,933 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after buying an additional 291,933 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 163,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after buying an additional 731,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 63,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,948. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

