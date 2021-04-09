Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Shares Down 9.4%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, Investec lowered Serica Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

