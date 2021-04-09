Serum Trading Up 24.1% Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.28 or 0.00012321 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $363.92 million and approximately $377.43 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00055022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.41 or 0.00623636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

