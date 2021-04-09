Serum Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $6.55 or 0.00011134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $327.46 million and $159.42 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00085684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00623878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

