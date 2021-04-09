Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

SVC stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

