Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
SVC stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.