Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,362.12

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,362.12 ($30.86) and traded as high as GBX 2,397 ($31.32). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,391 ($31.24), with a volume of 443,895 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,461 ($32.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,258.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,362.12.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

