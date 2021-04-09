SF Capital (SFCP) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SF Capital has traded 9% lower against the dollar. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $76,041.37 and approximately $95.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SF Capital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.27 or 0.00294888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00774045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,586.16 or 1.00284221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.57 or 0.00733593 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.