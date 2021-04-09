Shadows 1-Day Volume Tops $1.97 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Shadows has a total market cap of $17.09 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00319965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.05 or 0.00760507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,971.60 or 1.00770430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.35 or 0.00750759 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.