SHIELD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $300,352.07 and $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

