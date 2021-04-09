Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Reaches $6.35

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $176,278.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00010880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00294536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.93 or 0.00767718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.66 or 1.00280890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.67 or 0.00731283 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.