Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.55

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.55 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.02). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 76.50 ($1.00), with a volume of 322,104 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 519.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.93.

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

