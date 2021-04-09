Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,222.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 778.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,186.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,122.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

