Shopping Hits Market Cap of $202.58 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Shopping has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $202.58 million and $5.13 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $207.52 or 0.00355387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00289973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00771411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,597.05 or 1.00350352 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.29 or 0.00728337 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,201 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.