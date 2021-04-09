Shopping Trading Down 8.4% This Week (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $206.53 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $211.74 or 0.00349164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 975,408 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

