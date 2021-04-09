Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 341.89 ($4.47).

Ascential stock traded down GBX 1.51 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 344.49 ($4.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 360.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 345.47. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34).

In other Ascential news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

