SHPING Market Capitalization Achieves $231,007.50 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 264.5% higher against the dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $231,007.50 and $24,807.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00055356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00084144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00636016 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00036657 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

