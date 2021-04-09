SHPING (SHPING) Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. SHPING has a total market cap of $262,885.24 and approximately $24,720.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00087400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.93 or 0.00614252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars.

