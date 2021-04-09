Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $18.62

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.62, but opened at $17.98. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 8,550 shares traded.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,862.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is 13,800.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,758,909 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 1,209,207 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $4,339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,666.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 737,483 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

