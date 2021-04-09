SIBCoin (SIB) Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $22,526.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,474.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.12 or 0.03557337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.00383769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.99 or 0.01092775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.23 or 0.00477524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00448269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.97 or 0.00335133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00032201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003578 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,090,890 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

