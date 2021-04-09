Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

