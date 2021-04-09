Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (BME:SGRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (BME:SGRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, formerly Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA, is a Spain-based company engaged in the renewable energy equipment manufacture. The Company specializes in the promotion and development of wind farms, as well as the engineering, design, production and sale of wind turbines.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.