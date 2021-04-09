Signature Chain (SIGN) Trading Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $34,766.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00085698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.34 or 0.00616567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00041450 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

SIGN is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.