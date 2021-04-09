Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Up 4.5%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares were up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $60.17. Approximately 25,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,177,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

