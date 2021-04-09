Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LIGHT. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Signify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.57 ($43.03).

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

