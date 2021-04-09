Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.05 on Friday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

