Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

WAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic stock opened at €139.40 ($164.00) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €138.29 and its 200 day moving average is €118.43. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.