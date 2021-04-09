Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,439 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 1.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.65. 8,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,893. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.