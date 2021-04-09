Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,670 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 108,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $9,241,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 5.2% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.42.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $220.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,771. The company has a market capitalization of $429.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

