Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 520 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 2.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $1,417.50. 1,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,791. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $906.38 and a 1-year high of $1,446.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,288.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,202.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,710.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $35,962,493. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,383.04.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

