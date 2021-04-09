Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,779 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $410.24. 138,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.29 and a fifty-two week high of $410.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

