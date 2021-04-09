Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 292,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VET. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 154.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 222.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

Shares of VET traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,673. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.