Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 101,318 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cross Country Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,184. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $480.17 million, a PE ratio of -24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

