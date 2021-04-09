Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys 392 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.87. 25,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

