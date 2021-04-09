Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 1,495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 79,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

ERX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. 61,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

