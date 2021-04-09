Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 2.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.46. 1,047,654 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.80.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.