Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.39. 127,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $340.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.37 and a fifty-two week high of $315.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.18.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

