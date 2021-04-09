Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $7.61 Million Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,383 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF makes up 3.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5,728.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.52. 9,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,813. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01.

