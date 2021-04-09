Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

ANGL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 5,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,699. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

