Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,300,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $237.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

