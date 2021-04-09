Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.34 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.49. 10,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

