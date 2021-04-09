Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

ZBRA traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $500.59. 1,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,987. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.05 and its 200-day moving average is $386.93. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.