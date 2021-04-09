Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7,610.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 266,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $7,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.