Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares comprises 1.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,228. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

