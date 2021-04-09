Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.31 Million in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 1.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,321,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. 1,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

