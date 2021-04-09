Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Walmart stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.31. The company had a trading volume of 171,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,224. The firm has a market cap of $392.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

