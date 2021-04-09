Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,480 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,047. The stock has a market cap of $757.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

