Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of American Axle & Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $12,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 13,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

